Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $8.02, 107,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 116,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

