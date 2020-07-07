Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Shares Up 11.1%

Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, 760,411 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 162% from the average session volume of 290,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)

Goldsource Mines Inc acquires, explores, and evaluates resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border Coal project located in Saskatchewan, as well as four coal mineral licenses, which cover an area of approximately 1,025 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

