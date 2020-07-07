GoNetwork Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. One GoNetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. GoNetwork has a market cap of $185,462.59 and approximately $1.79 million worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036382 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,352.71 or 1.00512740 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122993 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007003 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000443 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

GoNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

