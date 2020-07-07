Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to post $51.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.20 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $52.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $206.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.12 million to $207.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $202.94 million, with estimates ranging from $202.17 million to $203.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 40,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $535.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

