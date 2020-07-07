Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report sales of $69.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.48 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $39.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $238.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.01 million to $243.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $382.11 million, with estimates ranging from $293.24 million to $470.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on HALO shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,109,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 71.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 50,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 566.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 263,895 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.15. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $29.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

