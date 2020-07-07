Haven Protocol Market Cap Reaches $22.89 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.89 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00019098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,278.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.42 or 0.02580418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.83 or 0.02584861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00476195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00704468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00068002 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00608450 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,917,532 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

