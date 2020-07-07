Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.20 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.03), 225,414 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 279,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $164.53 million and a PE ratio of 8.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Henderson Diversified Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

