Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit and YoBit. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $796,842.30 and $63,902.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.09 or 0.01999866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00181740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00062843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00115708 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

