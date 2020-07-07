ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $3,266,670.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,202 shares in the company, valued at $68,329,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $824,794.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,882 shares in the company, valued at $68,876,125.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,669 shares of company stock worth $8,999,715. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,712,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $187.29. The stock had a trading volume of 98,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,020. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.67. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

