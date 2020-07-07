Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IMMR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 117,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Immersion had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

In other news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $45,894.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,240.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immersion by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Immersion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Immersion by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Immersion by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

