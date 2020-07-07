Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 282,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $47,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,582.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBCP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 85,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,548. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $301.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

