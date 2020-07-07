Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

INFI remained flat at $$0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 109,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 329.49% and a negative net margin of 3,308.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,373 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

