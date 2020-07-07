Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
INFI remained flat at $$0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 109,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 329.49% and a negative net margin of 3,308.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
