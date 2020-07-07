Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on III. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $101.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.