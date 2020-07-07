InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Short Interest Update

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

InnerWorkings stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 256,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,501. InnerWorkings has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.40 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INWK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in InnerWorkings by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 36,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in InnerWorkings by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in InnerWorkings by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in InnerWorkings by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InnerWorkings by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sidoti decreased their target price on InnerWorkings from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.