InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Short Interest Update

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
InnerWorkings stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 256,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,501. InnerWorkings has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.40 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sidoti decreased their target price on InnerWorkings from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.
InnerWorkings Company Profile
InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.
