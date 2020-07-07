Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.89), approximately 7,008 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 81,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.90).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.29.

In other Innovaderma news, insider Rodney Turner acquired 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,611 ($10,596.85).

Innovaderma Company Profile

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

