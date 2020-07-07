iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Shares Down 0%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.28, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit