Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 448,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 788,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ITRM shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 1,304,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,050. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.44. As a group, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

