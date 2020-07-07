James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 573,200 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 448,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. 185,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,034. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. James River Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $515,517.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,770,342.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in James River Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in James River Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in James River Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

