Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Trading Down 0.5%

Japan Tobacco Inc (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23, approximately 3,575 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

About Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed food in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food business. It offers tobacco products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.