Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Trading Down 0.5%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Japan Tobacco Inc (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23, approximately 3,575 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

About Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed food in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food business. It offers tobacco products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit