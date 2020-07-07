Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,850,000 after purchasing an additional 431,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after acquiring an additional 387,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,573,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,652 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
