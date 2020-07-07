JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Trading 6.3% Higher

JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) shares traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30, 350 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JSR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JSR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

