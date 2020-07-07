K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Up 11.0% in June

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 553,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $117,573.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $180,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,840. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of K12 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

LRN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 793,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,222. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22. K12 has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $33.67.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that K12 will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

