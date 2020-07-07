Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Up 35.0% in June

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ KEQU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.38. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the period. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

