Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Down 26.1% in June

Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 239,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ KE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 57,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $308.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $293.93 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KE. BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

