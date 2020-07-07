Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Woodward purchased 46,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $110,934.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 532,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,268.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,658.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,808 shares of company stock worth $162,935. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 405,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 225,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIRK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 477,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.24. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.