Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 9,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 124.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 72.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lincoln National by 63.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,732,000 after buying an additional 497,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 668.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. 2,259,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,531. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.28. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
See Also: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.