London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading Down 1.4%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

London Stock Exchange Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.60 and last traded at $104.50, approximately 3,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.45.

About London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit