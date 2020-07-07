London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading Down 1.4%

London Stock Exchange Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.60 and last traded at $104.50, approximately 3,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.45.

About London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

