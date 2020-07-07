Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Short Interest Update

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

MCD stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.90.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

