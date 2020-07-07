MenaPay (MPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Dcoin. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $180,635.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.60 or 0.02007658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00174556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00059724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00112467 BTC.

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,418,996 tokens. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

