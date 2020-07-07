Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Shares Up 5.3%

Mentor Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:MNTR)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 11,358 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 46,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Get Mentor Capital alerts:

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative net margin of 29.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.17%.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.