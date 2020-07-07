Merculet Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $695,898.09 and approximately $5,693.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, CoinMex and IDEX. In the last week, Merculet has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.01991721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00180938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00062958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00114791 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,123,843,051 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, OKEx and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

