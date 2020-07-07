Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10, approximately 89,560 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 36,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 27.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 million and a PE ratio of -20.75.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

