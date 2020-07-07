Minereum (MNE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $227.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Minereum token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $278,087.82 and approximately $227.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.01991721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00180938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00062958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00114791 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 9,424,025 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

