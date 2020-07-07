Mixin Price Tops $161.30 on Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Mixin has a market capitalization of $83.39 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $161.30 or 0.01735462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,010 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.