NavCoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.13

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $8.74 million and $252,244.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002341 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036573 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,046,167 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, cfinex, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

