NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Shares Up 10.5%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) shares shot up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.09, 2,450 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 25,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEVPF. ValuEngine raised shares of NeuroVive Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroVive Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases.

