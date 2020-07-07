NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of NN Group NV (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $36.03, 428 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.

NN Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

