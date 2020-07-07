NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Shares Up 1.9%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Shares of NN Group NV (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $36.03, 428 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.

NN Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit