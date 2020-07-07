Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $145.50 and last traded at $145.50, 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novatek PAO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Novatek PAO alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.74.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Novatek PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novatek PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.