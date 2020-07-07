On.Live (ONL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,338.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $320,915.97 and $3,338.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One On.Live token can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.07 or 0.04890607 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

About On.Live

ONL is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.