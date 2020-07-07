Peculium Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Peculium has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Peculium has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $107,897.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peculium token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.07 or 0.04890607 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

About Peculium

Peculium (CRYPTO:PCL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

