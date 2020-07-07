PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88, 33,197 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 188,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

