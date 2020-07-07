ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.34, approximately 1,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.