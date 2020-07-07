Proton Trading 3% Higher This Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Proton token can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $1.00 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045425 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.14 or 0.05018919 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031985 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001938 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

