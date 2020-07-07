QunQun (QUN) Market Cap Tops $3.25 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $655,986.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $51.55 and $50.98.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.07 or 0.04890607 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,984,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

