RED (RED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $470,016.92

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. RED has a total market capitalization of $470,016.92 and approximately $535.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RED has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00476658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003402 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000435 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

