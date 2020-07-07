SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0301

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $484,439.80 and $963,235.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00500062 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027979 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013655 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017002 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004985 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003133 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 16,101,844 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

