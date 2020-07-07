SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93, approximately 664 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 17,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

SAPMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

