School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Stock Price Down 25%

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12, 34,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 94,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($3.99) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter. School Specialty had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.14%.

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes supplies, furniture, technology products, supplemental learning products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Curriculum. The Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, planning and development products, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies; supplemental learning materials, teaching resources, and classroom libraries and manipulatives; educator-inspired audio technology products; and school health and furniture products, as well as project management and design services for school refurbishment and new construction projects.

