SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Shares Down 26.6%

Shares of SCI Engineered Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:SCIA) traded down 26.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91, 1,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 1.87%.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, thin film batteries, transparent electronics, and thin film solar products.

