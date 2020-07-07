SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Shares Up 1.4%

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.09, 4,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 23,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOMLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SECOM LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of SECOM LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.23.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

